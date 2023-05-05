Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Amcor has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Amcor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

