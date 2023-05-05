Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY23 guidance to $4.14-4.36 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.14-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of AMED traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $85.04. 113,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.