Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.80.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14.

Insider Activity

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

