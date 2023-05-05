Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.75. 1,680,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 394.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

