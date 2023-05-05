American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head to Head Comparison

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First United and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 28.19% 17.07% 1.32% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for First United and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First United presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given First United’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than American Bank.

Volatility and Risk

First United has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First United pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $80.30 million 1.10 $25.05 million $3.55 3.74 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First United has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

First United beats American Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

