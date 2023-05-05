American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

American Financial Group stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.03. 18,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,063. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

