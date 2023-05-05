Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $282.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.65.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

