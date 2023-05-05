AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.96-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.49-1.51 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

