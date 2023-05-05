AMG National Trust Bank Buys 78 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $315.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

