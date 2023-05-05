AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.05 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 139,041 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity

ChampionX Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.01 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

