AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,568 shares of company stock valued at $22,130,076. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.