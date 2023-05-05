AMG National Trust Bank Has $961,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Henry Schein by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Activity

Henry Schein Price Performance

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

