AMG National Trust Bank Has $996,000 Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 134.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 67,596 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 627.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 49,832 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $106.09 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $110.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.