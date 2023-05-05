AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in VMware by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

NYSE VMW opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.