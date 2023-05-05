AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.50 Million in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SHG opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

SHG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

