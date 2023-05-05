AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 454 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE IPG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

