AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,419 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

