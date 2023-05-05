AMG National Trust Bank Sells 890 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.