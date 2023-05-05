Amgen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $109.50 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $2,571.79 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02190257 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,698.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

