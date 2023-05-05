Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,407,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $632,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.16. The stock had a trading volume of 521,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,298. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

