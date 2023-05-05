Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 3,766,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,581,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

