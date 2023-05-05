AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $85.10 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2,301.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

