Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

