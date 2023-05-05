Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

ADI opened at $181.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

