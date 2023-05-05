Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 808,751 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 50.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.68) to €16.00 ($17.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 161,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,248. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -31.84%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

