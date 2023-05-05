Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,134,193. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

