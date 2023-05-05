Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MA traded up $7.44 on Friday, hitting $383.56. 564,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,024. The company has a market capitalization of $365.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

