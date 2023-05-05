Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,400 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene Stock Performance

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $68.75. 193,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.