Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visa (NYSE: V):

5/1/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $272.00.

4/26/2023 – Visa had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

4/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $270.00.

4/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $281.00 to $282.00.

4/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $253.00 to $263.00.

4/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $273.00.

4/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $284.00.

4/26/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $265.00.

4/24/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $260.00.

4/19/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $237.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2023 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.11. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.