Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target at $24.33

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have commented on MAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Mattel Stock Down 1.9 %

MAT opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

