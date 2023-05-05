Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target at $22.64

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after buying an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 303,185 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

