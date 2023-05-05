Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $86.80

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:WPC opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.66%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

