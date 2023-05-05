Analyzing LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Endonovo Therapeutics and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.08%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -13,642.44% N/A -1,203.19% LivaNova -7.83% 10.40% 5.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 30.00 -$18.48 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.02 billion 2.44 -$86.25 million ($1.62) -28.76

Endonovo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories. The Other segment includes heart valves business and corporate shared service expenses for finance, legal, human resources, information technology, and corporate business development. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

