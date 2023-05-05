Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 22.33% 28.65% 17.59% Pixelworks -22.85% -37.32% -14.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Pixelworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.49 billion 2.98 $1.28 billion $7.33 14.00 Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.10 -$16.03 million ($0.30) -4.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 1 7 17 0 2.64 Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $121.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 158.99%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

