Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Stock Price Down 2%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 5,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

