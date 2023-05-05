Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 14,700,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 27,444,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Forrest sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £260,000 ($324,837.58). 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Further Reading

