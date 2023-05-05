Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.