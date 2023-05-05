Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0302 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $302.14 million and $19.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,599.75 or 1.00042157 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002256 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02950605 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $19,029,166.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

