Anson Capital Inc. Acquires 6,050 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 59,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.26 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

