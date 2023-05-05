Anson Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.11 on Friday, hitting $412.97. 893,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,146. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.