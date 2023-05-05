Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF accounts for 2.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

NASDAQ FTAG traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

