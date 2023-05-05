Anson Capital Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.06. 124,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,537. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

