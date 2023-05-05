Anson Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 259,245 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

MOAT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 668,388 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

