Anson Capital Inc. Sells 671 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,423,000 after buying an additional 791,889 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,510,000 after purchasing an additional 368,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after acquiring an additional 123,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,950,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $75.53. 75,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,710. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

