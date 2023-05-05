ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires 997,825 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 25,810.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997,825 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 2.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0138 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

