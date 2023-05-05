ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Boosts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in WNS were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.43. 444,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,895. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

