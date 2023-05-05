ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys 3,408,360 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,408,360 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for 2.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 1.40% of Lyft worth $55,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lyft by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $161,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

LYFT traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 46,372,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,454,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

