ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $99.04 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,516,888 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,039,000. Halliburton makes up approximately 3.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 3,956,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

