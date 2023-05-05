ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases Shares of 815 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after purchasing an additional 597,877 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after buying an additional 360,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 74.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after buying an additional 238,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein Price Performance

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.53. 163,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Read More

