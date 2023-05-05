ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 232,168 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,168 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Nutrien worth $36,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 502,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.35.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

